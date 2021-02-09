Wisconsin health expert says COVID-19 may never completely go away

MADISON (WQOW) - Vaccination rates in Wisconsin are improving and case averages are dropping. But despite this, health officials are saying that the virus might linger around for years or never go away at all.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a communicable disease expert with the Department of Health Services, said it's likely COVID-19 won't ever be fully eradicated and may circulate at a low level forever.

But officials say our focus should just be on getting transmission so low that the virus doesn't have many chances to mutate and keep spreading.

Westergaard adds that's why vaccines are so important. Even if the transmission doesn't go down at least people won't get severely sick from it if they are immunized.

"Even if it continues to circulate at a low level, we're going to save lives," Westergaard said. And we should think about that. The high, high level of effectiveness at preventing severe disease from these vaccines can really transform what life is going to be like in the next couple of years."

Other DHS officials say in those coming years the virus and vaccines will continue to be studied and annual shots may be needed

Others say they could see masks becoming a common practice in society to keep people safe from any illness.

