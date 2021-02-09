Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 9:43PM CST until February 10 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 9:43PM CST until February 10 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitter Cold Wind Chills Into Wednesday Morning…
.Temperatures will continue to decrease tonight under mainly
clear skies and light winds. This will produce bitter cold wind
chills tonight into Wednesday morning, mainly near and north of
the Interstate 94 corridor.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.