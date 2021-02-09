Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 3:03AM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS…

.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through this week.

Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each

day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the

wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to

35 below zero in many locations. Some improvement will be felt

Tuesday evening through Wednesday as winds diminish, but a return

to arctic air is then expected beginning Thursday lingering into

the weekend.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the entire area for

this morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.