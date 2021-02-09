Wind Chill Advisory issued February 9 at 1:57PM CST until February 10 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR WEST

CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MN AND WEST CENTRAL WI…

.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for much of west

central and central Minnesota, into parts of west central

Wisconsin, where wind chills from 20 below to 30 below will be

common through Wednesday morning. Additional Advisories and

potentially Warnings are expected Thursday through the weekend as

a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE…St. Croix, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.