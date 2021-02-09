WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

WUHAN, China (AP) — A team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 says the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal. The team said Tuesday that an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely. One expert said a closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan, China, did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic. But it did offer more details. The experts considered several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.