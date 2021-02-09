Was it T-cells or prayer? 116-year-old nun survives COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — Whether it was the power of her prayers or her T-cells that did it, a 116-year-old French nun has survived COVID-19. Lucile Randon is the world’s second-oldest known living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group. French media report that the nun who goes by the religious name Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January in France’s southern city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, she is considered recovered. She is even healthy enough to look forward to her 117th birthday on Thursday. She told French newspaper Var-Matin, “I didn’t even realize I had it.”