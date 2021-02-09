UN experts: North Korea using cyber attacks to update nukes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea has modernized its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals by flaunting United Nations sanctions, using cyberattacks to help finance its arsenal. It also continues to seek material and technology overseas for use in these programs, the experts said. In a report to the Security Council on Monday, the panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea said Kim Jong Un’s government has also produced fissile material, an essential ingredient for producing nuclear weapons, and maintained its nuclear facilities. The panel said North Korea reportedly stole about $316.4 million in virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020.