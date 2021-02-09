Uighurs stage protest outside Chinese Embassy in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Dozens of Uighurs have assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Turkey, demanding information about family members they fear are being kept in detention camps in China. The protesters were seen holding photographs of relatives they say they have not heard from in months. More than a million Uighurs and other largely Muslim minorities have been swept into prisons and detention camps in China. Uighurs, a Turkic group native to China’s far west Xinjiang region, have sought refuge in Turkey for decades because of their shared cultural ties with the country.