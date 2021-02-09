Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 74, Chequamegon 57
Argyle 47, Juda 34
Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Preble 53
Badger 51, Delavan-Darien 46
Barron 67, St. Croix Falls 65
Belleville 62, Wisconsin Heights 52
Benton 49, Belmont 48
Berlin 64, Omro 42
Black River Falls 59, Westby 34
Bloomer 46, Cumberland 31
Brillion 66, St. Mary Catholic 54
Brookfield East 68, Oak Creek 40
Cameron 93, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Catholic Central 45, Williams Bay Faith Christian 44
Chilton 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 23
Chippewa Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 60
Coleman 62, Crivitz 42
Columbus 76, Portage 48
Crandon 92, White Lake 65
DeForest 74, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Alma/Pepin 35
Eau Claire North 79, Superior 45
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 71, Saint Lawrence Seminary 23
Elkhorn Area 77, Greenfield 68
Ellsworth 66, New Richmond 62
Florence 77, Phelps 32
Fort Atkinson 58, Whitewater 44
Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 32
Hamilton 84, West Allis Nathan Hale 71
Highland 57, Potosi 54
Homestead 66, Slinger 45
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Waupun 56
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 51
Kimberly 86, Hortonville 73
La Crosse Central 79, Sparta 31
Lake Mills 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Saint Francis 66
Lancaster 57, Platteville 49
Laona-Wabeno 72, Goodman/Pembine 60
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59
Martin Luther 71, Dominican 65
Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53
Menomonee Falls 82, Whitnall 75
Muskego 73, Middleton 68
New Auburn 60, Cornell 43
Nicolet 56, Grafton 54
Notre Dame 89, Bay Port 64
Oneida Nation 65, Wausaukee 48
Pardeeville 72, Dodgeland 51
Prescott 69, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Princeton/Green Lake 70, Wautoma 65
Racine Lutheran 70, Union Grove 69
Randolph 70, Beaver Dam 63
Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49
Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52
Rio 67, Oakfield 41
Saint Croix Central 76, Amery 25
Seymour 74, Green Bay West 38
Solon Springs 44, Washburn 35
Stoughton 63, Westosha Central 62
Stratford 63, Prentice 49
Suring 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 44
Three Lakes 59, Elcho 51
Waukesha West 49, Oconomowoc 47
Westfield Area 54, Assumption 29
Wilmot Union 68, Waterford 58
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Shawano 45
Xavier 61, Kiel 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Argyle vs. Johnson Creek, ccd.
Benton vs. Monticello, ccd.
De Pere vs. Sheboygan South, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Palmyra-Eagle, ccd.
Grantsburg vs. Clear Lake, ccd.
Holmen vs. Aquinas, ccd.
Lena vs. Niagara, ccd.
Loyal vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Mayville vs. Campbellsport, ccd.
Mellen vs. Drummond, ccd.
Milton vs. Jefferson, ccd.
Muskego vs. Waterford, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Port Edwards, ccd.
Pecatonica vs. Black Hawk, ccd.
Prairie du Chien vs. Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa, ccd.
Sheboygan North vs. Pulaski, ccd.
Spooner vs. Ladysmith, ccd.
Valley Christian vs. Heritage Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Drummond 41, Webster 30
Durand 76, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40
Phillips 92, Athens 56
Potosi/Cassville 42, River Ridge 28
Racine Lutheran 50, Dominican 46
St. Croix Falls 73, Northwestern 64
Sun Prairie 55, Edgerton 50, OT
Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 41
Division I Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Fond du Lac 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 58
Kaukauna 78, Appleton West 69
Nicolet 45, Menomonee Falls 41
Sheboygan South 49, Oshkosh North 29
Division I Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Elkhorn Area 54, Badger 40
Mukwonago 59, Waukesha South 37
Waukesha North 52, Hamilton 39
Division I Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Greenfield 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 52
Muskego 58, Burlington 25
Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39
Racine Park def. Kenosha Tremper, forfeit
South Milwaukee 60, West Allis Central 44
Wauwatosa West 43, Wauwatosa East 31
Division I Section I=
Regional First Round=
Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43
D.C. Everest 61, Appleton North 59
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47
Green Bay Preble 55, Bay Port 51
Green Bay Southwest 107, Green Bay East 25
La Crosse Central 55, Marshfield 43
Division II Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Berlin 53, Ripon 46
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 29
New London 55, Little Chute 30
Two Rivers 38, Denmark 30
Division II Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Baraboo 68, Portage 42
Delavan-Darien 55, Big Foot 34
Fort Atkinson 59, Turner 50
Monroe 50, Evansville 23
Stoughton 45, Mount Horeb 43
Division II Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Catholic Memorial 71, Whitnall 48
Cudahy 70, Saint Francis 28
Grafton 79, Port Washington 41
Plymouth def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Shorewood 50, Brown Deer 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Division II Section I=
Regional First Round=
Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53
Ashland 46, Amery 40
Lakeland 78, Wausau East 50
Medford Area 59, Rhinelander 55, OT
Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26
Tomah 50, La Crosse Logan 34
Division III Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Kewaunee 80, Chilton 37
Northland Pines 61, Tomahawk 42
Oconto 56, Menominee Indian 51
Omro def. Nekoosa, forfeit
Southern Door 77, Sturgeon Bay 42
Wautoma 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Division III Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Belleville 61, Platteville 52
Cambridge 64, Clinton 55
Columbus 52, Markesan 31
Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60
River Valley 46, Viroqua 31
Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 44
Division III Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Mayville 50, Campbellsport 37
New Holstein 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 44
North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 50
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
University School of Milwaukee 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Division III Section I=
Regional First Round=
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55
Colby 73, Stanley-Boyd 69
Cumberland def. Spooner, forfeit
Saint Croix Central def. Elk Mound, forfeit
Division IV Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Dodgeland 48, Horicon 19
Gillett 62, Crivitz 33
Kohler 56, Living Word Lutheran 42
Manitowoc Lutheran 68, Algoma 39
Reedsville 50, Manawa 36
Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 31
Division IV Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eleva-Strum 35
Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pittsville 30
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55
Montello 77, Brookwood 41
Wild Rose 41, Pacelli 27
Division IV Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Boscobel 44, Iowa-Grant 27
Darlington 51, Southwestern 40
Deerfield 43, Parkview 27
Palmyra-Eagle 66, Johnson Creek 32
The Prairie School 41, Williams Bay 23
Division IV Section I=
Regional First Round=
Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28
Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42
Marathon 54, Thorp 22
Spencer 64, Abbotsford 54
Division V Section 2=
Regional First Round=
Florence 56, Elcho 26
Lena 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Newman Catholic 51, Mercer 30
Rib Lake 57, Owen-Withee 35
Tigerton 50, Marion 13
White Lake 50, Bowler 43
Division V Section 3=
Regional First Round=
Columbus Catholic 65, Granton 27
Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30
Greenwood 42, Port Edwards 37
North Crawford 36, Seneca 22
Weston 74, New Lisbon 68
Wonewoc-Center 37, Ithaca 27
Division V Section 4=
Regional First Round=
Belmont 62, Benton 31
Catholic Central 75, Juda 41
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Tri-County 21
Fall River 58, Cambria-Friesland 44
Hustisford 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 31
Pecatonica 60, Argyle 51
Division V Section I=
Regional First Round=
Butternut 71, Bayfield 35
Flambeau 53, Cornell 33
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35
Lac Courte Oreilles 54, Birchwood 46
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45
Luck 55, Clayton 47
Turtle Lake 74, Frederic 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McDonell Central vs. Fall Creek, ccd.
