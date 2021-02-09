Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

11:58 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Chanhassen 1

Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 1

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 3, OT

Champlin Park 10, Anoka 3

Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chisago Lakes 4, St. Francis 2

Delano 7, Mound Westonka 2

Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 0

Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0

Duluth Denfeld 7, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4

Duluth Marshall 9, Ely 0

Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Gentry 7, St. Paul Johnson 1

Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 2

Hastings 5, South St. Paul 2

Hermantown 5, Duluth East 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 2

Hill-Murray 2, Tartan 1

Holy Family Catholic 7, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0

Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, Worthington 1

Little Falls 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 3, Faribault 1, OT

Maple Grove 10, Osseo 0

Marshall 8, Fairmont 1

Monticello 2, Princeton 1

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm 4, Windom 0

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 5, OT

Northfield 12, Austin 0

Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Owatonna 4, Mankato West 4, OT

Redwood Valley 7, Waseca 4

Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 2

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Minnehaha Academy 0

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 5, Alexandria 2

St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Totino-Grace 6, Rogers 3

Warroad 12, Lake of the Woods 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 2

Andover 7, Osseo/Park Center 0

Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Blake 2, Holy Family Catholic 0

Centennial 2, Blaine 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chisago Lakes 8, Pine City 0

Eagan 5, Lakeville North 5, OT

East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1

East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 0

Edina 7, Wayzata 1

Eveleth-Gilbert 3, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 5, Crookston 2

Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

Hill-Murray 7, Dodge County 1

Hopkins/Park 8, Waseca 0

Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1

Lakeville South 3, Burnsville 2

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Worthington 5

Marshall 2, Fairmont 0

Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 1

Moorhead 7, Bemidji 1

Mounds View 3, Roseville 2

Northfield 6, Austin 0

Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Duluth Marshall 1

Rosemount 4, Eastview 3

Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Tech 1

Shakopee 2, Farmington 1

Simley 2, Minnehaha Academy 0

South St. Paul 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0

Waconia 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Woodbury 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

