Tuesday’s playoff basketball scores

Last updated today at 10:50 pm
(WQOW) - Wisconsin high school girls basketball teams opened the 2021 postseason Tuesday with regional quarterfinals games:

Division 1

Sectional 1

Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43

Memorial 52, Holmen 47

View the entire D1 bracket here

Division 2

Sectional 1

Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53

View the entire D2 bracket here

Division 3

Cumberland defeated Spooner by forfeit

St. Croix Central defeated Elk Mound by forfeit

Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55

Durand 76, G-E-T 40

View the entire D3 bracket here

Division 4

Sectional 1

Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42

Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28

Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50

Marathon 54, Thorp 22

Sectional 3

Plum City/Elmwood 57, Eleva-Strum 35

View the entire D4 bracket here

Division 5

Gilman 44, New Auburn 35

Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45

Flambeau 55, Cornell 33

Sectional 3

Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30

View the entire D5 bracket here

