Tuesday’s playoff basketball scores

Tuesday’s playoff basketball scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Wisconsin high school girls basketball teams opened the 2021 postseason Tuesday with regional quarterfinals games:
Division 1
Sectional 1
Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43
Memorial 52, Holmen 47
View the entire D1 bracket here
Division 2
Sectional 1
Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53
View the entire D2 bracket here
Division 3
Cumberland defeated Spooner by forfeit
St. Croix Central defeated Elk Mound by forfeit
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55
Durand 76, G-E-T 40
View the entire D3 bracket here
Division 4
Sectional 1
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42
Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28
Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50
Marathon 54, Thorp 22
Sectional 3
Plum City/Elmwood 57, Eleva-Strum 35
View the entire D4 bracket here
Division 5
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45
Flambeau 55, Cornell 33
Sectional 3
Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30