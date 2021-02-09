Tuesday’s playof hockey scores

Tuesday’s playof hockey scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Area hockey teams entered Tuesday two wins from the state tournament.
Here's a recap of the sectional semifinals round:
High school girls hockey
ECA Stars 3, Black River Falls Co-op 1 - Stars vs Marshfield Friday at Omni Center (Onalaska)
CFM Sabers 3, St. Croix Valley 2 - Sabers vs River Falls Co-op Saturday at Wildcat Arena (River Falls)
High school boys hockey
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Point 4
Hudson 5, Memorial 1 - Hudson vs Chippewa Falls on Saturday at Marathon Park (Wausau)
View the entire D1 bracket here
Division 2
Rice Lake 3, Hayward 1
Superior 4, New Richmond 3 - Superior at Rice Lake on Friday
RAM 7, Baldwin-Woodville 6 (overtime); Gustafson (RAM): game-winning goal
Somerset 6, Menomonie 1 - RAM vs Somerset in sectional finals