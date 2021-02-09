Tuesday’s playof hockey scores

(WQOW) - Area hockey teams entered Tuesday two wins from the state tournament.

Here's a recap of the sectional semifinals round:

High school girls hockey

ECA Stars 3, Black River Falls Co-op 1 - Stars vs Marshfield Friday at Omni Center (Onalaska)

CFM Sabers 3, St. Croix Valley 2 - Sabers vs River Falls Co-op Saturday at Wildcat Arena (River Falls)

View the entire bracket here

High school boys hockey

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Point 4

Hudson 5, Memorial 1 - Hudson vs Chippewa Falls on Saturday at Marathon Park (Wausau)

View the entire D1 bracket here

Division 2

Rice Lake 3, Hayward 1

Superior 4, New Richmond 3 - Superior at Rice Lake on Friday

RAM 7, Baldwin-Woodville 6 (overtime); Gustafson (RAM): game-winning goal

Somerset 6, Menomonie 1 - RAM vs Somerset in sectional finals

View the entire D2 bracket here