Top EU diplomat to propose new sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief is urging the bloc to take a firm stance in its future relations with Russia, including through the use of new sanctions, in the wake of the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers Tuesday that he will submit proposals for such action when he chairs the next meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Feb. 22. EU countries are divided in their approach to Russia, and no member has put forward a demand for such measures. The EU has imposed sanctions on those responsible for Navalny’s poisoning, and he wants the Europeans to slap travel bans and asset freezes on several Russian oligarchs close to Putin.