Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID shots

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Health authorities in Israel’s Tel Aviv have started dispensing COVID-19 vaccines to foreign nationals and asylum seekers as part of an initiative to inoculate the city’s foreign population. Dozens of asylum seekers and foreign workers lined up at a vaccination center set up in southern Tel Aviv on Tuesday to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Israel has already vaccinated over 3.5 million of its population with the first shot, and at least 2.1 million people have received the second shot. But infection rates remain high after the country started easing lockdown restrictions on Sunday.