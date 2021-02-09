Sportbooks say pre-Super Bowl push for new customers scored

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s sportsbooks blanketed the country in waves of advertising in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. And they say the heavy spending was worth it to gain new sports betting customers. Most offered new customers big bonuses like matching their deposits or offering easy-to-win one-time-only bets. FanDuel paid out $17 million to new customers as part of a 55-to-1 odds promotion. Its app was the third most-downloaded on Super Bowl Sunday, behind only TikTok and Robinhood. Larry Faller of Sterling Heights, Michigan, joined the BetRivers.com site, drawn by an eventual $500 match to his first $100 deposit.