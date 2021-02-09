National Pizza Day, cold weather driving up pizza deliveries

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Does the cold weather make you want to enjoy some fresh pizza from the comfort of your own home? You're not alone.



Tuesday was National Pizza Day, and we went inside one local pizzeria to see how they're keeping up with business amid these frigid temperatures.

National Pizza Day wasn't the only thing driving up pizza deliveries Tuesday. When Arctic air moves in, more people start ordering pizza.



"Gosh, it was like one pizza after another," were the words delivery driver Peter Chumas used to describe his shift on Super Bowl Sunday, when temperatures were below zero for the entire day.



"If we have too many deliveries, it gets quite hectic around here," said employee Mario Short.



Geno's Pizza owner Scott Lafler said business has gone up between 55% and 60% during this Arctic blast, and he's had to call in extra drivers to help keep up.



"We're doing our best to get our pizzas out as fast as we can," said Lafler.



He said cold and snowy weather can make pizza deliveries more challenging, but they do everything they can to get hot pizzas safely to your doorstep, like warming up the cars ahead of time, and using insulated bags to transport the pizzas.



"Treat them like babies," Chumas added. "When you put them in the bag, just treat them like babies."



Despite the extra challenges this season brings, the staff at Geno's Pizza said they wouldn't have it any other way.



"We've got the best customers," Lafler said "They're just the best. They really are."

Geno's does have one SUV with four wheel drive, and the owner said the delivery drivers fight over who get's it, especially when we get a fresh blanket of snow.