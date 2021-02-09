Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

12:00 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Reedsburg Area 42

Altoona 44, McDonell Central 41

Antigo 63, Tomahawk 37

Appleton East 50, Marshfield 43

Appleton West 70, Winneconne 57

Athens 68, Prentice 48

Auburndale 69, Newman Catholic 55

Bangor 67, Cashton 55

Birchwood 62, Winter 43

Blair-Taylor 84, Augusta 57

Bonduel 82, Shiocton 72

Boscobel 59, Riverdale 45

Brown Deer 86, Shorewood 49

Bruce 50, Flambeau 38

Cambria-Friesland 95, Valley Christian 49

Cassville 62, Benton 60

Cedarburg 65, West Bend West 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Horicon 18

Columbus Catholic 69, Gilman 31

Crandon 67, Three Lakes 48

Crivitz 78, Suring 18

Cuba City 87, Platteville 53

D.C. Everest 72, Merrill 69

Darlington 89, Iowa-Grant 41

Darlington 89, Iowa-Grant 43

Denmark 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Dodgeville 77, Lancaster 68

Durand 67, Elmwood/Plum City 53

East Troy 92, Jefferson 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39, Lincoln 20

Edgar 49, Marathon 39

Edgerton 87, Watertown Luther Prep 72

Edgewood 54, McFarland 52

Elk Mound 80, Boyceville 25

Evansville 68, Cambridge 48

Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59

Fennimore 61, River Valley 45

Franklin 87, Kenosha Bradford 44

Gilmanton 54, Independence 47

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Gibraltar 60

Greendale 67, Waukesha North 49

Greenwood 61, Colby 55

Hartford Union 61, West Bend East 59

Hillsboro 52, Wonewoc-Center 31

Howards Grove 47, Mishicot 46

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 54

Janesville Craig 78, Monona Grove 72

Janesville Parker 71, Verona Area 66

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Racine Lutheran 63

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Ripon 77

Kimberly 81, Hortonville 48

Kohler 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 56

Kohler 79, Menominee Indian 59

Lake Country Lutheran 76, New Berlin West 70

Little Chute 56, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Luther 57, Arcadia 45

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Hilbert 34

Marion 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 46

Mauston 72, Baraboo 69

Mayville 64, Kiel 55

Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 40

Mondovi 50, Glenwood City 48

Mosinee 55, Middleton 41

Necedah 50, Royall 38

Neenah 76, Notre Dame 73

New Lisbon 68, Brookwood 54

New London 59, Shawano 47

Northwestern 78, Hayward 39

Oconto Falls 55, Marinette 52

Omro 62, Kewaskum 60

Onalaska 63, Tomah 47

Oostburg 71, Ozaukee 46

Oregon 76, New Glarus 66

Osceola 66, Prescott 58

Pardeeville 84, Montello 63

Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 65

Port Edwards 58, Rosholt 50

Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Saint Thomas More 33

Randolph 85, Fall River 66

Reedsville 81, St. Mary Catholic 76

Regis 84, Osseo-Fairchild 71

Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52

Richland Center 68, Prairie du Chien 48

River Ridge 68, Shullsburg 56

Roncalli 78, Two Rivers 59

Seymour 73, Valders 52

Shoreland Lutheran 61, The Prairie School 59

Southern Door 100, Sevastopol 57

Spring Valley 74, Colfax 34

St. Marys Springs 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Stockbridge 75, Gresham Community 63

Stratford 67, Assumption 30

Sturgeon Bay 41, Peshtigo 38

Sun Prairie 57, Hamilton 55

Three Lakes 77, Goodman/Pembine 64

Turner 76, Brodhead 71, 2OT

Unity 63, Shell Lake 39

Watertown 56, Sauk Prairie 41

Waukesha South 76, Kettle Moraine 75

Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54

West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54

Whitefish Bay 55, Port Washington 33

Whitehall 57, Eleva-Strum 55

Whitewater 70, Clinton 29

Williams Bay 85, Albany 37

Wilmot Union 76, Delavan-Darien 66

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Heights 60, Marshall 47

Wisconsin Lutheran 80, Germantown 51

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Appleton North 43

Wrightstown 58, Waupaca 44

Xavier 94, Green Bay East 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barneveld vs. Black Hawk, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Black River Falls, ccd.

Markesan vs. Laconia, ccd.

Monticello vs. Cambridge, ccd.

Phillips vs. Chequamegon, ppd.

Poynette vs. Portage, ccd.

South Shore vs. Bayfield, ccd.

Tri-County vs. Wild Rose, ccd.

Waterloo vs. Deerfield, ccd.

Weston vs. La Farge, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 52, Verona Area 41

Auburndale 76, Prentice 30

Badger 62, Mukwonago 46

Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41

Campbellsport 46, Stockbridge 38

Kenosha Bradford 52, Racine Case 46

La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 56

Lake Holcombe 72, Cornell 51

McFarland 71, Whitewater 39

Mercer 37, Washburn 29

Mercer 40, Marion 20

Notre Dame 67, De Pere 40

Oneida Nation 53, Niagara 46

Pecatonica 69, Juda 41

Prairie du Chien 52, Richland Center 37

Reedsville 47, Central Wisconsin Christian 39

Rio 69, Montello 40

Sheboygan North 69, Bay Port 65

Somerset 68, Clear Lake 45

Stratford 54, Assumption 33

Waunakee 35, Sauk Prairie 26

Wrightstown 57, Oconto Falls 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Merrill vs. Shawano, ccd.

Wauzeka-Steuben vs. North Crawford, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

