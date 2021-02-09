Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Reedsburg Area 42
Altoona 44, McDonell Central 41
Antigo 63, Tomahawk 37
Appleton East 50, Marshfield 43
Appleton West 70, Winneconne 57
Athens 68, Prentice 48
Auburndale 69, Newman Catholic 55
Bangor 67, Cashton 55
Birchwood 62, Winter 43
Blair-Taylor 84, Augusta 57
Bonduel 82, Shiocton 72
Boscobel 59, Riverdale 45
Brown Deer 86, Shorewood 49
Bruce 50, Flambeau 38
Cambria-Friesland 95, Valley Christian 49
Cassville 62, Benton 60
Cedarburg 65, West Bend West 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Horicon 18
Columbus Catholic 69, Gilman 31
Crandon 67, Three Lakes 48
Crivitz 78, Suring 18
Cuba City 87, Platteville 53
D.C. Everest 72, Merrill 69
Darlington 89, Iowa-Grant 41
Denmark 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Dodgeville 77, Lancaster 68
Durand 67, Elmwood/Plum City 53
East Troy 92, Jefferson 48
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39, Lincoln 20
Edgar 49, Marathon 39
Edgerton 87, Watertown Luther Prep 72
Edgewood 54, McFarland 52
Elk Mound 80, Boyceville 25
Evansville 68, Cambridge 48
Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59
Fennimore 61, River Valley 45
Franklin 87, Kenosha Bradford 44
Gilmanton 54, Independence 47
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Gibraltar 60
Greendale 67, Waukesha North 49
Greenwood 61, Colby 55
Hartford Union 61, West Bend East 59
Hillsboro 52, Wonewoc-Center 31
Howards Grove 47, Mishicot 46
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 54
Janesville Craig 78, Monona Grove 72
Janesville Parker 71, Verona Area 66
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Racine Lutheran 63
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Ripon 77
Kimberly 81, Hortonville 48
Kohler 72, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 56
Lake Country Lutheran 76, New Berlin West 70
Little Chute 56, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Luther 57, Arcadia 45
Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Hilbert 34
Marion 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 46
Mauston 72, Baraboo 69
Mayville 64, Kiel 55
Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 40
Mondovi 50, Glenwood City 48
Mosinee 55, Middleton 41
Necedah 50, Royall 38
Neenah 76, Notre Dame 73
New Lisbon 68, Brookwood 54
New London 59, Shawano 47
Northwestern 78, Hayward 39
Oconto Falls 55, Marinette 52
Omro 62, Kewaskum 60
Onalaska 63, Tomah 47
Oostburg 71, Ozaukee 46
Oregon 76, New Glarus 66
Osceola 66, Prescott 58
Pardeeville 84, Montello 63
Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 65
Port Edwards 58, Rosholt 50
Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Saint Thomas More 33
Randolph 85, Fall River 66
Reedsville 81, St. Mary Catholic 76
Regis 84, Osseo-Fairchild 71
Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52
Richland Center 68, Prairie du Chien 48
River Ridge 68, Shullsburg 56
Roncalli 78, Two Rivers 59
Seymour 73, Valders 52
Shoreland Lutheran 61, The Prairie School 59
Southern Door 100, Sevastopol 57
Spring Valley 74, Colfax 34
St. Marys Springs 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Stockbridge 75, Gresham Community 63
Stratford 67, Assumption 30
Sturgeon Bay 41, Peshtigo 38
Sun Prairie 57, Hamilton 55
Turner 76, Brodhead 71, 2OT
Unity 63, Shell Lake 39
Watertown 56, Sauk Prairie 41
Waukesha South 76, Kettle Moraine 75
Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54
West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54
Whitefish Bay 55, Port Washington 33
Whitehall 57, Eleva-Strum 55
Whitewater 70, Clinton 29
Williams Bay 85, Albany 37
Wilmot Union 76, Delavan-Darien 66
Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63
Wisconsin Heights 60, Marshall 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 80, Germantown 51
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Appleton North 43
Wrightstown 58, Waupaca 44
Xavier 94, Green Bay East 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barneveld vs. Black Hawk, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Black River Falls, ccd.
Markesan vs. Laconia, ccd.
Monticello vs. Cambridge, ccd.
Phillips vs. Chequamegon, ppd.
Poynette vs. Portage, ccd.
South Shore vs. Bayfield, ccd.
Tri-County vs. Wild Rose, ccd.
Waterloo vs. Deerfield, ccd.
Weston vs. La Farge, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 52, Verona Area 41
Auburndale 76, Prentice 30
Badger 62, Mukwonago 46
Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41
Campbellsport 46, Stockbridge 38
Kenosha Bradford 52, Racine Case 46
La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 56
Lake Holcombe 72, Cornell 51
McFarland 71, Whitewater 39
Mercer 37, Washburn 29
Notre Dame 67, De Pere 40
Oneida Nation 53, Niagara 46
Pecatonica 69, Juda 41
Prairie du Chien 52, Richland Center 37
Reedsville 47, Central Wisconsin Christian 39
Rio 69, Montello 40
Sheboygan North 69, Bay Port 65
Somerset 68, Clear Lake 45
Stratford 54, Assumption 33
Waunakee 35, Sauk Prairie 26
Wrightstown 57, Oconto Falls 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Merrill vs. Shawano, ccd.
Wauzeka-Steuben vs. North Crawford, ccd.
___
