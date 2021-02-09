Lamoureux twins retire after 14 years with USA Hockey

USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando say the decision to leave the game was made easier after the two played key roles in helping the United States win gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Together, they were part of USA teams that also won six world championships and two Olympic silvers. Lamoureux-Morando noted that the challenges of balancing a career and family played a factor in their decision, while also announcing she is expecting the birth of her second child next month.