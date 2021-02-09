Japan automaker Honda’s profit rises despite pandemic damage

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal third-quarter profit has more than doubled to about $2.7 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that its quarterly sales inched up less than 1% to 3.7 trillion yen, or $35 billion. Cost cuts also helped boost Honda’s bottom line, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, including computer chip shortages. The maker of the Accord sedan, CR-V crossover and Asimo robot says a review of its operations reduced expenses. Honda raised its profit forecast for the year through March to 465 billion yen ($4.4 billion), up from the previous projection for a 390 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit.