Inquiry finds Crown Resorts unfit to run its Sydney casino

SYDNEY (AP) — An inquiry has found Australian gambling company Crown Resorts unfit to run its new Sydney casino because it facilitated money laundering and had other problems. Commissioner Patricia Bergin recommended several changes Crown should make before it could run the casino. Crown Resorts opened the tower in Sydney without its centerpiece casino while the company’s fitness to hold the gambling license was considered. The New South Wales state gambling regulator will decide the precise changes that Crown would need to make. Crown says it will work with the regulator on Bergin’s recommendations.