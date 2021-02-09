In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards

MOSCOW (AP) — A top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has announced a new type of anti-government protest, urging residents of big cities to briefly gather in residential courtyards Sunday evening with their cellphone lights on. Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov said the protest will start at 8 p.m. and last 15 minutes. He says the new format could prevent Russian police from interfering and allows anyone to participate. Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most determined critic. His arrest last month sparked nationwide protests, with tens of thousands rallying across Russia for two weekends. More than 11,000 people have been arrested and hundreds were handed jail terms in an unprecedented crackdown on demonstrators.