GOP senator flips on impeachment trial, rips Trump lawyers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joined Democrats in voting against ending Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a surprise reversal. Cassidy said the former president’s lawyers were doing “a terrible job” of arguing their case. He was among six Republican senators who sided with Democrats on the question of whether a former president can be tried after leaving office. The Louisiana senator’s position was a switch from January, when he voted to end the proceedings on the grounds that they were unconstitutional. The Louisiana GOP issued a statement saying the party was “profoundly disappointed” in the senator.