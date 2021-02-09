Skip to Content

Ethnic clashes in Darfur could reignite Sudan’s old conflict

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese-American father of three was among dozens killed in recent ethnic fighting in Darfur, after the withdrawal of a joint U.N. and African Union peacekeeping force. His family and others now warn the violence could reignite a simmering conflict. The clashes pose a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in some areas. The African nation is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The U.N. says the fighting last month in Darfur spanned two provinces, killing at least 250 people and displacing 120,000, mostly women and children.

