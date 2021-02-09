‘Disappointed isn’t even the right word’: Some retail pharmacies get no vaccine this week

BARABOO (WKOW) -- What was once an event space known as the "Opera House" is now serving as a vaccination clinic above the Hometown Corner Drug pharmacy.

While the pharmacy was able to vaccinate dozens of people over the previous two weeks, owner Janet Fritsch said she learned over the weekend her pharmacy would not receive any doses this week.

"Unfortunately, the state did not send us any which happened to a lot of people this week," Fritsch said. "I think supply did not meet demand at all this week."

Fritsch said the pharmacy had ordered 250 doses last week in hopes of ramping up its vaccination efforts.

Two weeks ago, the pharmacy began vaccinations by inoculating 50 people, then moving up to 90 doses last week.

With more than 1,000 people now on the pharmacy's waiting list -- a number Fritsch said was growing every day -- she said the hardest part about learning they'd get no doses this week was breaking the news to people in the top 50 or so spots on the waiting list; some of them called the pharmacy hoping to confirm an appointment for this week.

"Disappointed isn't even the right word," Fritsch said. "I talked to someone this morning; they're very scared. They said they just stay at home because they're not in good health."

The communications office for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not respond to questions sent via email Monday.

Other pharmacies in southern Wisconsin shared they were not getting vaccines this week. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy posted Sunday they would not receive any first doses this week. The pharmacy said it was able to administer previously-scheduled second doses.

Even some of the state's largest vaccinators said they're getting a fraction of what they would be able to administer in a week.

"We've been getting more like 1,000-2,000 doses a week here more recently," said Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health's Senior Medical Director for Primary Care. "We have the capacity to give 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 first doses a week."

Supply continues to lag behind demand in Wisconsin. The state has become more efficient in administering the doses that have become available, although many of the state's earlier numbers posted to the Centers for Disease Control vaccine tracker were noticeably off from the figures DHS posted to its website.

According to the CDC's tracker Monday, Wisconsin ranked 18th in the country for doses administered per 100,000 people. It was an efficient showing considering the state ranked 41st for doses received per 100,000.

In the end, Fritsch said she could only hope supply would soon ramp up as more Wisconsin vaccinators become available to administer the vaccine.

"We're ready to go, we're ready to do this," she said. "We're just wafting for vaccine but I think everyone is working hard and, unfortunately, we have to wait for supply to catch up."