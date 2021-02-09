Developing: Multiple people shot at clinic northwest of Minneapolis

UPDATE:

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward.

Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press that the shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

She said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn't know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn't have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the situation has been contained and there is no further threat.

UPDATE:

