China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are blocking access to Clubhouse, a social media app that allowed users in China to discuss sensitive topics with people abroad including Taiwan and treatment of the country’s Muslim minority. The move late adds Clubhouse to thousands of websites and social media apps to which the ruling Communist Party blocks access in an effort to control what China’s public sees and reads. A nonprofit monitor of Chinese internet filtering says service to Clubhouse users in China was interrupted late Monday. President Xi Jinping’s government refuses to acknowledge the existence of the internet blocking.