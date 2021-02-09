California lawyer charged with bilking investors of $4.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — A California lawyer has been arrested on fraud charges that allege he bilked investors out of at least $4.5 million by lying about a real estate opportunity and making it seem he controlled land he did not. Derek Jones of San Marino, California, awaited an appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge Tuesday in Los Angeles. An indictment returned in New York federal court charged him with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. It was not immediately clear who would represent him against the charges. Authorities say the 46-year-old man committed the crimes over a seven-year period, spending ill gotten gains on personal expenses including private school tuition for his children.