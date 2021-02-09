Skip to Content

Bush Brothers agrees to fine for workplace death

Bush's Beans Augusta

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - An area company has reached a settlement with OSHA over the death of one of its employees..

Bush Brothers and Company in Augusta has agreed to pay a fine of $10,931 in connection with the death of Mary Falk.

Falk, 58, of Eau Claire died in July 2020 when a nylon tote containing 2,000 pounds of beans fell on her. The OSHA citation says the totes were stacked two-high, and were not secured to prevent tipping.

As part of the settlement the company has changed its methods.

