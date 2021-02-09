Baltimore officials release report on prosecutor’s travel

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s inspector general has found that the city’s top state prosecutor attended two dozen events outside Maryland in 2018 and 2019 without getting approval for more than half the trips. A report released Tuesday says Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was physically absent from the city for 85 days during that time period. Most of the costs were paid by organizations sponsoring Mosby’s attendance but six trips were paid at least partly by her office or the city. Mosby rose to national prominence when she declared that officers would be held accountable for the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a broken neck while in police custody.