BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Barron County authorities need your help locating a missing Cumberland man.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Jacobson, 22, of Cumberland.

Jacobson was reportedly last seen Monday and did not show up for work Tuesday. If you have information on Jacobson's whereabouts or are with him, you are asked to call 715-537-3106.