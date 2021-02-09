Skip to Content

Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer

New
11:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison after they have served their sentences. Five of the seven High Court judges dismissed a constitutional challenge by convicted terrorist Abdul Benbrika, who remains in prison. He is the first extremist to be incarcerated by a so-called preventative detention order based on an anti-terror law created in 2017. Under the law, prisoners convicted of terror offenses can be held for a further three years. The Muslim cleric was convicted in 2009 of being the Melbourne leader and member of a terror cell and his 15-year sentence expired in November last year. Human Rights Watch has warned that such orders could lead to indefinite and arbitrary detention based on little proof.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content