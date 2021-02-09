Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Aunt Jemima is making her last batch of pancakes. Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl Milling Company. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June, when the packaging will officially change over. Quaker Oats announced last June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.” The smiling Aunt Jemima logo was inspired by the 19th century “mammy” minstrel character. While new to store shelves, Pearl Milling Company was founded in Missouri in 1888 and was the originator of self-rising pancake mix.