Arkansas lawmaker censured for swearing at colleague

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has been censured for swearing at a colleague during debate over a nonbinding resolution on history that was overwhelmingly rejected. The state Senate on Tuesday censured Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers over the comment she made during an exchange with Republican Sen. Trent Garner. Flowers made the remark before the Senate rejected a resolution on history that lawmakers from both parties criticized as partisan and having inaccurate information. It’s unclear if Flowers will face additional penalties over the comment.