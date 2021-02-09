AP Interview: Salvador Illa, Catalonia’s quiet gamechanger

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A former health minister of Spain hopes to become a quiet political disruptor in the country’s Catalonia region when voters go to the polls this weekend. Salvador Illa forged a reputation as a caring and respectful manager from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he is leading the Socialist Party ticket in a regional election. Illa’s aim is to bring some calm to Catalonia after a decade in which separatist lawmakers ran the restless region. He is convinced the pandemic has changed the way many Catalans think about politics. Illa tells The Associated Press he believes that “in Catalonia, the majority want to turn the page after 10 wasted years.”