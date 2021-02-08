Woman in same-sex custody case who fled the US held in Miami

A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami. Court documents say that Lisa Miller was arrested Jan. 27. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. Miller and her former Vermont civil union partner, Janet Jenkins, had a child through artificial insemination and later broke up. Miller was given custody, but she refused to allow Jenkins court-ordered visitation. Miller allegedly fled to Nicaragua in 2009 when it became clear she would lose custody of the child. Miller’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.