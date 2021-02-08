Wind Chill Advisory issued February 8 at 3:29AM CST until February 8 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS…

.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through this week.

Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each

day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the

wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to

35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but

that will last only briefly.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight along and north of a

line from near Mora to Eau claire, but through Tuesday morning

north of a line from Benson to Little Falls.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.