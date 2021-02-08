Wind Chill Advisory issued February 8 at 2:52AM CST until February 8 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitter Cold Wind Chills Through Mid Morning…

.Wind chills from -20 to -25 through mid morning across parts of

north central Wisconsin, improving after that. More bitter cold

wind chills are likely later tonight.

Limit outdoor exposure and dress for the cold.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills near 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.