Wind Chill Advisory issued February 8 at 1:34PM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills from Tonight into Tuesday Morning…

.Wind chills will range from 15 to 30 below zero tonight and

Tuesday morning. These cold wind chills can cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of

warm clothing, covering exposed skin.

* WHAT…Wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest

into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.