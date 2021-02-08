Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest

into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

