Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest
into central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
