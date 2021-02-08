Week after military coup, protests swell rapidly in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against Myanmar’s coup have boiled over, as police fired a water cannon at peaceful protesters in the capital Naypyitaw. Nonviolent protests demanding the release of detained national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restoration of her government have spread all over the country. There have been no signs that either protesters or the military were backing down in their confrontation over who is the country’s legitimate government: Suu Kyi’s party, which won a landslide victory in last November’s election, or the junta that formed last week and claims the polls were marred by voting fraud.