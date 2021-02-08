UWEC student caught using racist language in private Snapchat stories

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Another UW-Eau Claire student is under fire for his use of racist language in a private Snapchat group. Images from the group spread, causing a stir among students and staff alike.

Sophomore Nick Starich was recorded using racist language in the name of his private Snapchat story, with derogatory references towards African Americans, one of them towards George Floyd in particular.

Starich claims he changed the private group names for only a few hours on Friday as a joke, and by Saturday the posts had been shared by students and circulated on social media.

News 18 spoke with Starich, who conceded there is no excuse for his actions, and says he will do better moving forward.

"I'm just apologizing to the Black community and all minority communities both inside and outside of Eau Claire for my behavior," Starich said. "I'm going to do everything I can to make things right by working with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire while also educating myself on Black issues in Eau Claire and nationwide."

In a statement sent to News 18, UW-Eau Claire officials say several reports have been filed with the university's Bias Incident Report Team, which plans to respond to them, and reach out to Starich as well.

The statement further mentions that hateful speech is "antithetical to the university's mission to provide a safe living and learning environment," and the university is "working together to create a more inclusive learning community."

In 2019 we reported that five UWEC football players were suspended for making racist remarks in a private Snapchat group towards the university's Black Male Empowerment group.

Read the full statement from UW-Eau Claire's Interim Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Teresa O'Halloran below.