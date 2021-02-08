UWEC student caught using racist language in private Snapchat stories

UWEC student caught using racist language in private Snapchat storiesNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Another UW-Eau Claire student is under fire for his use of racist language in a private Snapchat group. Images from the group spread, causing a stir among students and staff alike.
Sophomore Nick Starich was recorded using racist language in the name of his private Snapchat story, with derogatory references towards African Americans, one of them towards George Floyd in particular.
Starich claims he changed the private group names for only a few hours on Friday as a joke, and by Saturday the posts had been shared by students and circulated on social media.
News 18 spoke with Starich, who conceded there is no excuse for his actions, and says he will do better moving forward.
"I'm just apologizing to the Black community and all minority communities both inside and outside of Eau Claire for my behavior," Starich said. "I'm going to do everything I can to make things right by working with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire while also educating myself on Black issues in Eau Claire and nationwide."
In a statement sent to News 18, UW-Eau Claire officials say several reports have been filed with the university's Bias Incident Report Team, which plans to respond to them, and reach out to Starich as well.
The statement further mentions that hateful speech is "antithetical to the university's mission to provide a safe living and learning environment," and the university is "working together to create a more inclusive learning community."
In 2019 we reported that five UWEC football players were suspended for making racist remarks in a private Snapchat group towards the university's Black Male Empowerment group.
Read the full statement from UW-Eau Claire's Interim Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Teresa O'Halloran below.
"Several reports were filed with UW-Eau Claire’s Bias Incident Reporting Team (BIRT) this past weekend regarding racist social media posts by a student. Our BIRT processes provide that we respond to all reports filed. According to those processes, the BIRT met first thing this morning to discuss the incident. After discussion amongst team members about appropriate campus response, members of the BIRT are now reaching out to the individuals who made the reports and to the student who made the posts, as well as offering support to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the posts. Due to FERPA laws UW-Eau Claire is not able to release any further information on this matter. Hateful speech is antithetical to our mission as a university and as a community and poses a threat to our ability to provide a safe living, learning and working environment for our students and employees. The BIRT provides an outlet to report, document and address specific incidents and to better understand the challenges presented by the hate and bias that negatively affect our campus climate. We are an educational institution and are working together to create a more inclusive learning community."Teresa O'Halloran