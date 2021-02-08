Swedes acquitted of desecrating sunken ferry with robot dive

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Swedes have been acquitted of desecrating a sunken ferry by sending down a robot into the Baltic Sea to film the wreck of one of Europe’s deadliest maritime disasters. In its ruling, the Goteborg District Court said Monday that it was a desecration to send the cable-bound diving robot to the M/S Estonia that sank in 1994, killing 852 people. But it was done from a German-flagged ship in international waters so they could not be convicted. During the dive, a large hole in the hull of the ferry was spotted, raising questions about the cause of the sinking and prompting Sweden, Finland and Estonia to say that a new dive is needed.