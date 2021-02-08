Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, once foes, talk Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — The porn actress Stormy Daniels says in a new interview that her battle is “just now starting,” alluding to a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that she took to the U.S. Supreme Court. Daniels gave a wide-ranging interview airing Monday to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who apologizes to Daniels on his “Mea Culpa” podcast for the fallout from the hush-money payment he arranged for her during the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels describes new details about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, calling it the “worst 90 seconds of my life.” Trump has denied the affair.