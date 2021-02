EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired UW-Eau Claire football's Matt Tomsho as its next quality control coach.

The team announced the hire Monday afternoon.

Tomsho served as Wide Receivers Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for the Blugolds. He came to Eau Claire in 2019 after coaching at the University of Maryland, at Louisiana State University and at the University of Pittsburgh.