St. Paul scrap metal fire creates large plume of smoke

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a large scrap debris pile at an industrial site in St. Paul sent a towering plume of smoke over the area. Firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the blaze at a scrap metal processing facility near Pig’s Eye Lake. They used a ladder truck and several engines in an effort to control the fires in frigid weather. No injuries were reported. A fire official tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that it could be “a long process” to comb the area with heavy equipment to make sure the fire is out.