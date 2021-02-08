Skip to Content

Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

New
5:51 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough at VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. He’ll now oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. But he never served in the armed forces, a fact noted by leading veterans advocacy groups. McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content