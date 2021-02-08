Paris Hilton says she was abused as teen at Utah school

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paris Hilton testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied Monday for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry. Hilton testified at a state Senate committee hearing at the Utah Capitol in favor of the bill that would require more government oversight of youth residential treatment centers and require them to document when they use restraints. The measure passed unanimously following emotional testimony from Hilton and several other survivors. The socialite and reality TV star also spoke about the abuse in a documentary titled “This is Paris” that was released this fall.