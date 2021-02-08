Joe Allen, whose bistro was a Broadway draw, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decadeslong draw for theater folk and where a post-show drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87. Jason Woodruff, a former staffer for the Allen family of restaurants who spoke to the family says Allen died Sunday in Hampton, New Hampshire. The Joe Allen restaurant had red brick walls, sturdy wood tables and chairs, a large bar and was adorned with posters from Broadway’s most notorious flops. Regulars included Stephen Sondheim, Chita Rivera, John Guare and Elaine Stritch. Many of the servers at Joe Allen were actors earning paychecks when not onstage.