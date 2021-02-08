How you can adopt a senior for Valentine’s Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to make this Valentine's Day a special one for some local senior residents.

Our House Senior Living and Josef's Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls partnered together to create their "Adopt a Senior" program.

It goes like this: Community members can donate by ordering a cheesecake or chocolate-covered strawberries which will then be given to a resident at the facility.

Our House Senior Living's Assistant Director Maya Will is hopeful the program will be a success and bring some joy to their residents.

"I am really excited. We've gotten a lot of outreach from the community. There have been a lot of people who have messaged our Facebook page or commented that they wanted to sponsor all our residents. It's going to be a big event, and I know all of our residents are going to love everything they get," Will said.

Our House Senior Living's goal is to deliver the sweet treats on Friday.

You can sponsor a senior and place an order here.