Haas Fine Arts Center to undergo $6.7 million renovation project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Some long overdue renovations are coming to the home of UW-Eau Claire's music department.

Last Friday, the UW System's Board of Regents approved plans for a $6.7 million renovation project to the Haas Fine Arts Center's music spaces.

The project will include remodeling rehearsal and classrooms to improve acoustics and sound isolation. The music department's chair says for years poor acoustics in rehearsal rooms have disrupted classes in other rooms nearby, and the upgrades will allow students to limit distractions and better focus on their work.

"It becomes a real problem when you have all of these sounds butting up against each other," said Gretchen Peters, chair of music and theatre arts at UW-Eau Claire. "You need to be able to hear what you're doing as a musician to be able to improve and focus on where you want to go with your ideas, so this is going to create a new space for us."

In addition, a recording control room will be renovated and new recording equipment will be installed to be used for student projects.

Peters says construction will begin this summer but will pause during the 2021-22 school year and resume the following summer.